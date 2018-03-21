County fund balance increased in FY17

Auditor reports two deficiencies for excess funds at Clerk of Court and Tax Commissioner’s office

County Auditor Richard Deal, with Statesboro firm Lanier, Deal and Proctor, has presented a clean opinion for Evans County’s fiscal year 2017 audit. FY17 concluded June 30, 2017.

Total Assets – Total assets for primary government (includes general government and the county’s sole business-type activity, the landfill enterprise fund) are $17.3 million which reflects an increase of almost $2 million from the prior year (13 percent).

Capital Assets – Primary government assets are $9.5 million, representing an increase of $1.7 million (23 percent). The increase is due primarily to $1.9 million in road improvements capitalized during the year.

Total Liabilities – Primary government liabilities totaled $2.9 million, an increase of $220,000 or 8 percent. Evans County has no long term debt. “I have very few governments that I work with that don’t have any long term debt,” Deal said. The county’s largest liability is its $1.7 million net pension obligation for employees.

Cash – Primary government activities recognized $7.1 million in cash, an increase of $353,000 or 5 percent, but $3 million is restricted for capital projects.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

