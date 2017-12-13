Dump truck drivers hurt in wreck

Road Supt. Kile Deloach credited with saving one driver’s life

A wreck involving two county dump trucks last Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, resulted in one truck driver flown to Savannah with severe head trauma. The other driver was treated for less severe injuries and released the same day.

Pridge Beasley and Erik Hampton, contracted dump truck drivers through Job Training Unlimited, and County Road Supt. Kile DeLoach were headed out Hwy. 129 S. near Charlie Todd Road to pick up a load of dirt around 8 a.m. for a road project on Clyde and Edward Tucker Road.

