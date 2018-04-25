County backs airport project

Claxton nod needed now

A request from the Claxton-Evans County Airport Authority for a ‘loan’ from the Board of Commissioners was approved last week, subject to approval of a similar request that the Claxton City Council was expected to hear in a special meeting last night.

Three of four BOC voting members attending the special meeting on April 18 agreed to the authority’s request for an advance of $66,797, to be used for runway lighting rehab and a 150 ft. extension on the east end of the runway.

According to Airport Manager Vernon Owens, the funding is half of the local funds the authority needs to undertake the project. It is expected to cost nearly $678,000.

Owens said Gov. Nathan Deal had approved $150,000 in a new appropriation for the work, which, along with more than $132,000 in existing state revenues, will provide the project’s $382,000 share of state funds.

Another $161,532 will come from federally authorized funding, with the local share totaling $133,594.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher – mpeace@claxtonenterprise.com

