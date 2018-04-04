Council approves pouring resolution

Citizens will vote on liquor by the drink in November

By a vote of 5-2, Claxton City Council approved a resolution for the November 6 General Election ballot regarding the sale of distilled spirits by the drink.

The resolution reads: “shall the governing authority of the City of Claxton be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises.” City voters will check yes or no at the ballot box.

