Convenience trash sites closed for good

Three convenience trash sites located on Bill Hodges Road, Green Cypress Church Road and at the Hwys. 129/169 intersection in Evans County closed Saturday, Nov. 18.

County officials are directing people to the landfill outside of Daisy to dispose of all appliances, tires, old furniture, mattresses, etc.

Monday morning the sites were gated, but the dumpsters had not been hauled away yet. Signs announcing the pending closure were still up. The sites appeared to be clean. No trash was visible in the dumpsters or on the concrete pad from the gate.

The Board of Commissioners has indicated in recent meetings that the hours at the county’s Construction and Demolition (C&D) Landfill outside of Daisy would be extended to make dumping more accessible to the public. The landfill hours of operation were extended Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter said Monday afternoon that business had increased at the landfill since the convenience sites closed. “One of our cans was emptied this morning and they’re both full today,” he said. “Citizens are using them.” Two Bulloch County residents had even brought bagged garbage to the landfill because “the convenience sites were closed.”

County officials have reported that the convenience sites are no longer manageable financially, costing $15,000 – $18,000 a month to have the waste hauled off by AllGreen. Excessive dumping of unqualified items has resulted in extra hauls and extra fees for the removal of tires from the waste.

The convenience sites are funded solely through a user fee. Evans County residents pay a solid waste fee at the time property taxes are due that provides for the service, but the costs of dealing with excessive dumping has drained the fund, and the BOC voted to reduce the user fee from $152 to $139 in June in anticipation of the sites closure this year.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter projected it would cost approximately $200,000 to keep the sites open.

Commissioner Del Beasley commented last week that enforcement would make a difference in the county’s trash problem. The general public should report instances of illegal dumping, take down tag numbers, he says. Beasley also suggested the BOC request Evans County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol write more littering tickets.

Earlier this year, county officials met with City of Claxton representatives about opening a consolidated city-county site where Claxton’s Recycling Center is located on N. Peters Street. But, the only items that qualify for disposal at a convenience site are extra, bagged household garbage.

Placing a dumpster or compactor at the site in town won’t eliminate the problem of illegal dumping of appliances and furniture that are supposed to be taken to the county landfill anyway.

The BOC has also suggested opening one, manned supervised site to replace the three that will be closed. Specific details as to how that would work, where it would be located or what the budget would look like have not been disclosed.

