Convenience trash sites to close November 18

At a called meeting on Wednesday, Oct 11, County Commissioner Del Beasley made a motion to close the three convenience trash sites in the county as of November 18. The motion was unanimously approved. The Board of Commissioners will advertise the closure for 30 days at the sites and online.

Commissioners decided last September to close the sites in January 2017, but when the board met in January of this year, they voted to keep the sites open pending a discussion with the City of Claxton about consolidating the service.

If the service were consolidated, a fee would be imposed on all Evans Countians – residents living within city limits and in the unincorporated areas – so that all locals would pay for the service and thus have access to the sites.

As it stands now, only county residents pay for the service by way of a user fee due when property taxes are paid, but city residents, as well as citizens of neighboring counties, have been dumping waste at the sites unlawfully.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter has repeatedly advised the BOC the sites would need to be supervised on a regular basis in order to eliminate unlawful use and disposal of inappropriate items – tires, chemicals, furniture, appliances, etc. – but, that’s a task for which the county has not budgeted funds.

To date, city and county officials haven’t been able to develop a plan for a consolidated site that would effectively meet the needs of all citizens. Claxton’s recycle center location was proposed, but setting up a compactor to handle extra household waste there wouldn’t deal with the problem of individuals unlawfully dumping old furniture and tires as they do at the convenience sites in open-top dumpsters.

The three convenience sites to be closed are located off Bill Hodges Road in Hagan, on Green Cypress Road and at the intersection of Highways 169/129. Bagged garbage above what residential trash cans will hold is the only waste that can legally be disposed of at the sites. Larger items such as couches, mattresses, old furniture or tires can be dumped at the county’s C&D Landfill just outside of Daisy for a nominal tonnage fee.

The BOC intends to ask Evans County Sheriff’s Office to more actively cite people for littering in an attempt to control the illegal disposal of trash along county roads or on private property, a concern many citizens expressed earlier when the board voted to close the sites.

Signs advertising the closure and directing residents to the landfill for disposal of large items will be posted at the sites for 30 days. More information about dumping services available at the county landfill is available at www.evanscounty.org.

• • •

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

