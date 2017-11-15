Convenience sites will close Nov. 18

BOC urges locals to dump at county landfill

County Commissioners listened to the concerns of a few citizens who attended the monthly board meeting last week regarding the pending closure of three convenience trash sites in Evans County. The BOC voted to close the sites last month, stating that it was cost prohibitive to keep them open.

“The cost has definitely exceeded what was budgeted,” said County Chairwoman Jill Griffin.

Several citizens have expressed their worries over trash being dumped on private property or along the roadsides when the sites are closed. Locals have discussed the issue on social media, contacted commissioners directly, and penned letters to the editor to be published in The Claxton Enterprise, but not many attended the meeting.

The sites are scheduled to close on November 18. Griffin indicated that the county was considering extending the hours of operation at the C&D Landfill once the convenience sites close.

Currently, the landfill, located just outside of Daisy, is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday. “If people would just try to use our landfill, it would help us all tremendously,” said Commissioner Del Beasley.

Construction and demolition waste can be dumped at the landfill for $30/ton. Scrap metal is free of charge as are white goods – washer, dryers, refrigerators, stoves or dishwashers – so long as the units have been drained of freon and other chemicals. Tires can be dumped for approximately $1.50 per passenger tire and yard trimmings cost $35/ton.

County officials are also looking into the possibility of operating one, supervised site after the three existing sites are closed. In that instance, a compactor for household waste would most likely be utilized rather than the open-top dumpsters at the existing sites.

Concerned citizen Terry McCorkle implored the board to keep the sites open for the public. “We would really like to see them left open,” he said. “Lot of people have concerns, but they’re not willing to step up to the plate and say anything.”

Griffin agreed that the county had heard from several individuals about the closure. “We’ve heard lots of concerns … We’re here on your behalf. We want to listen to what you all have to say,” she said, adding that the BOC’s goals were to keep constituents happy and balance the budget.

County officials have stated repeatedly that educating the public is key in this matter – only household waste is to be dumped at the convenience sites, but mattresses, tires, scrap metal and appliances are often dumped in the cans. “None of those things belong in those sites,” Griffin said. Those items are to be disposed of at the landfill.

In addition, only residents living in the unincorporated county areas pay the user fee for the service on their property tax bill. Locals who live within city limits often utilize the cans, but don’t pay the fee. “I’ve lived here all my life and I didn’t know that as a citizen of Claxton, I can’t use the convenience site because I don’t pay for it. It’s only unincorporated folks that pay for that,” Griffin added.

Most surrounding counties do not have unsupervised convenience sites so the Evans County sites also serve as a dumping ground for residents from neighboring counties. “There’s a lot of people that aren’t from Evans County that are putting things in the convenience sites,” Griffin continued. “Unless we have a manned site, it’s going to be very difficult for us to monitor that.”

From staff reports

