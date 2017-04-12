Consolidation Study to proceed

The study to cost less than initially projected

At a meeting last week, county commissioners voted to pay Evans County’s portion of a consolidation study to be conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. The study, estimated to cost approximately $12,500, will identify options for a governance change (or no change) as well as opportunities for functional consolidation of city and county services.

Over the last few months, county officials have visited with the city councils of Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan, inquiring as to their financial support and cooperation in a potential consolidation study. All four councils agreed to proceed, but council members requested to be informed of the study’s financial cost before moving forward.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise can also be purchased at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments