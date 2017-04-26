Consolidation study to cost $12,500

County, Claxton, Hagan, Bellville agree to pay their percentage

Last week, The Claxton Enterprise received a breakdown of the cost to Evans County and each municipality for a consolidation study. The total study cost, $12,500, is distributed by population percentage. Evans County is responsible for 64 percent of the total study cost, approximately $8,000.

Claxton will pay $3,125, 25 percent of the study cost. Mayor Terry Branch said last week that the city council had previously approved funding the study up to $25,000.

Hagan City Council unanimously approved their portion of the study cost, $1,125 (9 percent), at a council meeting last week. “I feel like it’s feasible that we at least go forward with the study to find out if there are saving opportunities,” said Hagan Mayor Matt Blocker. Councilman Tommy McBride made the motion and Councilwoman Gena Roberts provided the second. Council member Mae Brown was absent from the meeting.

Bellville and Daisy are each responsible for 1 percent of the total cost, $125, if they participate in the study.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

