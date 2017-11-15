Thanksgiving service Sunday

Evans County’s annual community Thanksgiving service, “Claxton Prays” will be held Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Evans County Wildlife Club in Hagan from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the time of prayer and thanksgiving and encouraged to bring a canned food item to donate to the Evans County Christian Food Bank. Soup and sandwiches will be served following the service.

Several members of the local clergy are scheduled to speak Sunday evening including Mike Lyons, Vivian Byrd and Tab Smith.

Kindred Spirit will perform Gospel music at the service. Members of the Junior Chamber Board will also participate in the service.

