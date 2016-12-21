Combined projected tax figures clarified

CVI’s 1998 consolidation study

In an article appearing on Page 1 of last week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise titled, “Commissioners express support for consolidation” and continuing on Page 6, a table comparing millage rates for property owners in Claxton, Hagan and Evans County was printed with the article. (see below). The figures in the table were calculated during a consolidation study conducted in fiscal year 1998. The Claxton Enterprise was requested to provide further detail as to how those numbers were derived in the study. In the study, conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, it was estimated that under a consolidated government in 1998, $1,334,753 would need to be raised from property taxes to cover all expenditures for a combined budget. That assessment resulted in a county-wide millage projection of 8.7 mills. The numbers presented in the table printed last week show Claxton residents paying $19.36 mills under the existing separate governments and Hagan residents paying 13.61 mills. Those numbers include taxes paid to BOTH the municipality and the county government. City residents receive two tax bills each year – one from the city in which they reside and one from Evans County. The table does not represent solely what a city resident pays in taxes to the municipality. For instance, Claxton’s millage has never risen above 9 mills.

