Clouds obscure eclipse

Locals looked to the sky on Monday, Aug. 21, to gaze at the much anticipated solar eclipse. Due to an afternoon storm and cloud coverage, residents were left disappointed at the lack of visibility. Many tuned into live-streams from news outlets and NASA itself in an effort to be a part of history.

The height of the eclipse in Evans County was predicted to be between 2:40 p.m. and 2:44 p.m. at 97 percent totality, with completion of the eclipse by 4 p.m.

Some local businesses hosted ‘Eclipse Parties’ for staff and community members, complete with Moon Pies and other space-themed snacks.

The last time a total solar eclipse crossed the contiguous United States was on February 26, 1979. The next total solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024.

