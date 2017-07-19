Claxton’s consultant offers to stay on

Council may delay search for a new city admin until 2018

At a council meeting Monday night, City Consultant Carter Crawford told council members and Mayor Terry Branch that he was willing to continue working for the city through June 2018.

Crawford’s consulting contract is open-ended. The city pays him $4,200 per month. He started working in Claxton on December 5, 2016 after the council approved his contract the month before.

