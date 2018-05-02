BREAKING NEWS
Summer break starts day early for Claxton

About the author

Newsroom

Advertising

Top News

Summer break starts day early for Claxton
Summer break starts day early for Claxton

Summer break starts day early for Claxton

May 02, 2018
BOE Chairman Election: Greene, Lynn weigh in on school system issues
BOE Chairman Election: Greene, Lynn weigh in on school system issues

BOE Chairman Election: Greene, Lynn weigh in on school system issues

May 02, 2018
Prayer breakfast set for tomorrow, May 3
Prayer breakfast set for tomorrow, May 3

Prayer breakfast set for tomorrow, May 3

May 02, 2018
Early voting open now!
Early voting open now!

Early voting open now!

May 02, 2018
Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!
Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!

Shop Local: Spend $10 on May 10!

May 02, 2018

Today's Weather

Copyright ©2017 Claxton Enterprise. Design and Development by Mariposa Interactive