Summer break starts day early for Claxton

Last day of school now May 22 in order for CES renovations to proceed

Evans County Schools will let out for summer break a day early. The last school day of the semester for students will now be Tuesday, May 22, rather than May 23.

Originally scheduled as a half day, the Board of Education voted last week to cancel school on May 23 entirely in order for renovations at Claxton Elementary School to commence.

In March, the BOE approved a project budget of $2,334,278. The district receives $1.7 million in a state allocation for renovations. The remainder of the project ($601,493) will be funded, through SPLOST (special purpose local option sales tax) dollars.

Construction manager on the project, Pope Construction, handled a bid opening for subcontractors on April 12, and the bids totaled $2,419,235 — over budget by $84,957.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call a 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com

Comments

comments