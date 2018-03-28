Claxton residents may get to vote on liquor by the drink

Council directs city atty to draft resolution for consideration on the November ballot

Come November, Claxton residents may get a chance to vote on liquor by the drink within the city limits. At the request of Claxton Mayor Terry Branch, the city council has directed City Attorney Bill Callaway to draft a resolution that would be placed on the General Election ballot in November. The council plans to conduct the first reading of the resolution on Monday, April 2.

“My thought process is to see Claxton grow. One of the things that all of us talk about wanting would be additional eateries, additional restaurants. If you have any kind of restaurant come in, other than a fast food restaurant, that’s the first thing that would be detrimental to their decision — whether or not you have a pouring license,” Branch said last week.

Councilman Larry Anderson made the motion to proceed with drafting a resolution, commenting that it was a matter for the citizens to decide. “They have a right to do that,” he said. Council member Lisa Perry seconded the motion. Council members Risher Willard, Joy Freeman and Tina Hagan also voted yes.

But, not all council members agreed with Branch. The measure was passed by a 5-2 vote with Councilmen Dean Cameron and Scott Lynn opposed.

Cameron says his opposition to the measure is primarily due to his personal conviction about drinking alcohol, but he’s also concerned about misuse should the referendum be passed, noting that even if a restaurant’s sales are supposed to be at least 50 percent food, the system can be circumvented by ringing up an alcoholic drink as a food item.

Lynn campaigned on voting no to any measure involving alcohol. “I’m standing by what I said,” he commented after the meeting.

The city council can adopt an ordinance specifying what type of establishments are allowed to procure a pouring license, provided the measure passes public vote in November. “They [citizens] have to approve the sale by the drink,” Callaway said. “Then we can pass rules and regulations the same as we did with the pouring license for beer and wine.”

Most recently, the council approved an ordinance providing rules and regulations for the licensing of liquor and distilled spirit package sales in September 2017. The measure was a long time coming, 46 years to be exact.

Evans County citizens voted to be “wet” in 1971, and Claxton voters were instrumental in approving the referendum. While the Evans Board of Commissioners began accepting license applications that same year, the four towns – Claxton, Bellville, Daisy, and Hagan – opted not to draft ordinances governing the sale of alcoholic beverages within their respective city limits.

Since the council’s approval of a license ordinance for package sales last Fall, no one has purchased a license, but council members made it known at the time of their vote that the measure was taken in consideration of a future expansion of city limits. In the event that the city limits are extended, a couple of stores currently in the county might fall within the new city limit lines.

Similarly, the council’s vote to move forward with a resolution for liquor by the drink is an attempt to attract future business to the city, not a measure to boost current city revenues. There are no establishments operating within the city limits at this time that would be interested in a pouring license, Branch says.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

Editor’s Note: See articles appearing in the August 30 and September 27, 2017 editions for a more detailed overview of the development of alcohol regulations in Claxton and Evans County.

