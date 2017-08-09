Claxton to research city limits extension

Council will study extension south, north and east

At the request of Mayor Terry Branch, Claxton City Council voted Monday night to move forward with a study concerning the extension of the city limits south, east and north, particularly to areas where the city already provides water and sewer services. A referendum is required for the extension of city limits. Residents in the affected area would vote on the matter before the city limits are officially extended.

Councilwoman Tina Hagan made the motion to move forward with a study of the matter. Her motion was seconded by Jeff Rogers and unanimously approved. The study will survey how many residents would be affected by the extension.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

