Rollback rate error results in do over

Claxton City Council approved a proposed tax millage rate of 8.440 mills at their bi-monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, but County Tax Assessor Neal Groover discovered an error in his calculation of the rollback rate for the city last Thursday.

Claxton has to re-advertise their tax digest and 5-year history of levy before the correct rate of 8.06 mills (same as last year) can be formally adopted. (See Page 6 of this week’s edition for the correct 2017 tax digest and 5-year history of levy).

From Staff Reports

