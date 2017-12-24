Claxton Police investigate shooting

BREAKING: Claxton Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the head at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at an apartment on Smith Street, near Hwy. 301. The victim was flown to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment. Police Chief Edward Oglesbee said Sunday afternoon the incident is still under investigation. Officers are trying to determine if the incident was an attempted homicide or suicide.

A pistol was recovered last night and an individual is being detained in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed. The investigation has been turned over to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

