Claxton Place scrapped

BOE, Searles Foundation face local opposition at public hearing

Following heavy community resistance at a public hearing for a zoning request change from R-1 to R-3 (multi-residence) last Wednesday night, the Beverly J. Searles Foundation pulled its application with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for the proposed housing project, Claxton Place, Thursday morning.

David Searles, Foundation partner, issued a statement via email Thursday morning. The statement read: “We are sorry that the community does not want Beverly J. Searles Foundation, Inc. to develop quality, new mixed-income housing. Due to DCA time constraints, Philip Searles will withdraw the DCA application later this morning.” David Searles was present at the hearing Wednesday night, but did not address the board or answer questions from the public.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

