Claxton Place project scrapped

BREAKING: Following heavy community resistance at a public hearing for a zoning request change from R-1 to R-3 (multi-residence) last night, the Beverly J. Searles Foundation pulled its application with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) for the proposed housing project, Claxton Place.

The project was proposed for land currently owned by the Board of Education where the old flat-top elementary school sits off Hwy. 280. If DCA had approved the project for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) in December, the Searles Foundation would have constructed a 72-unit housing complex on the property. Look for more details on this story in next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise.

Comments

comments