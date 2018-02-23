Claxton PD investigating threat at Claxton High

BREAKING: Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland confirmed this morning, Feb. 23, that authorities are investigating a potential threat of violence made against Claxton High School yesterday afternoon.

“It is very much an active and ongoing investigation, but there is no need for concern at this time,” Kirkland said. “There’s no reason to believe that there is any threat that is going to take place, or anything that’s going to happen right now … It wasn’t a direct threat. It was a discussion about a threat.”

Investigators are currently conducting interviews, but no arrests have been made. Evans County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with CPD on the investigation.

Kirkland says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the high school today.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Claxton PD at 739-2121.

Just after lunch, School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters issued the following statement regarding the incident. (The statement was also distributed via text and phone message to parents.)

Friday, February 23, 2018

This morning, Chief Dale Kirkland and Sherriff Randall Tippins assisted Claxton High School with an investigation of an alleged threat. According to the preliminary investigation, a 15-year-old male student made a threat during his 7th block class on Thursday, February 22, 2018. A witness overheard the threat and reported to her parent yesterday evening; the parent, in turn, reported it to law enforcement. Claxton Police and Chief Kirkland arrived at CHS prior to student arrival and communicated the concerns with CHS Administration. The student was isolated while the incident was investigated. At this time, no criminal charges are pending.

We want to reassure our parents and community that a strong partnership with our local law enforcement has provided swift interaction and response when any issue arises. With the national focus on student safety, we are taking every measure to ensure the well-being of our students, employees, and community. We encourage everyone to follow the protocol…”if you see something, say something. Along with law enforcement, we will do something.”

