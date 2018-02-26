Claxton PD investigating threat against local schools

Authorities are investigating a report received Sunday evening, Feb. 25, about a potential shooting threat at one of the local schools. Claxton PD and Evans County were notified of a widespread Snapchat post warning students to stay home from school because someone might “shoot the school up.”

As in Friday’s incident at Claxton High, the threat has only been determined as “hearsay” at this point. Even though no direct threat has been identified, there is an increased law enforcement presence at all Evans County Schools today. A deputy will also check in periodically at Pinewood Christian Academy.

“Everything is quiet. We’re trying to track social media and see where the original post came from,” said Police Chief Dale Kirkland. The hearsay of a school shooting may be carryover from Friday’s incident.

School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters issued another statement early Monday morning, but stressed that everything at the schools was currently quiet and focused on learning.

“Last night we were made aware of a rumor of another alleged threat. This time it was in reference to Claxton Middle School. The comments were allegedly posted to Snapchat and appear to be a response to hearsay rather than a direct threat.”

The Snapchat post did not specify the rumor of a threat towards a particular school, but Sheriff Randall Tippins says based on the sources they were hearing from, it appeared to be directed more towards a Claxton school, most likely the middle school, than PCA.

Waters’ statement continues: “Chief Kirkland and administrators are investigating. Officers will be on site at all schools this morning as a precautionary measure. The student involved in Friday’s incident at CHS remains under suspension from school until CPD completes their investigation.”

In addition to the increased law enforcement presence, school administrators and staff will be conducting safety walks throughout the day today at all schools.

Waters thanked parents for supervising their children’s social media and notifying law enforcement of questionable activity and stressed the seriousness of these posts. “Anyone found to be disrupting school with false posts will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Safety is our utmost concern,” he said.

Story published on Friday, Feb. 23, regarding a potential threat at Claxton High

Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland confirmed this morning, Feb. 23, that authorities are investigating a potential threat of violence made against Claxton High School yesterday afternoon.

“It is very much an active and ongoing investigation, but there is no need for concern at this time,” Kirkland said. “There’s no reason to believe that there is any threat that is going to take place, or anything that’s going to happen right now … It wasn’t a direct threat. It was a discussion about a threat.”

Investigators are currently conducting interviews, but no arrests have been made. Evans County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with CPD on the investigation.

Kirkland says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the high school today.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Claxton PD at 739-2121.

Just after lunch, School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters issued the following statement regarding the incident. (The statement was also distributed via text and phone message to parents.)

Friday, February 23, 2018

This morning, Chief Dale Kirkland and Sherriff Randall Tippins assisted Claxton High School with an investigation of an alleged threat. According to the preliminary investigation, a 15-year-old male student made a threat during his 7th block class on Thursday, February 22, 2018. A witness overheard the threat and reported to her parent yesterday evening; the parent, in turn, reported it to law enforcement. Claxton Police and Chief Kirkland arrived at CHS prior to student arrival and communicated the concerns with CHS Administration. The student was isolated while the incident was investigated. At this time, no criminal charges are pending.

We want to reassure our parents and community that a strong partnership with our local law enforcement has provided swift interaction and response when any issue arises. With the national focus on student safety, we are taking every measure to ensure the well-being of our students, employees, and community. We encourage everyone to follow the protocol…”if you see something, say something. Along with law enforcement, we will do something.”

