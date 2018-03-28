Does Claxton need a FT city admin?

Mayor, council discuss administration

Does Claxton need a full-time city administrator to oversee day-to-day operations? That was the topic of a recent city workshop. “I really don’t think we need a full-time city administrator,” said Mayor Terry Branch.

Branch has proposed that since he serves as a full-time mayor, hiring a city administrator is not necessary when City Consultant Carter Crawford leaves in June. (When Crawford was first contracted in December 2016, he worked full time, but transitioned to a three-day schedule in September 2017.)

Branch would like to promote a current city department head (currently Fire Chief Harold Rogers is the most likely candidate) to the position of outside operations manager/supervisor to oversee daily tasks of all departments not housed in city hall — public works, water and sewer, streets, sanitation, etc. — while he supervises city hall functions with the assistance of City Clerk Diane Parker.

Some council members agree with Branch’s proposal while others are skeptical of the idea.

Crawford’s recommendation is that the city hire an administrator when he leaves in June. Claxton needs someone on board with the experience to cast a vision for the future, not just handle day-to-day operations, Crawford says.

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments