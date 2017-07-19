Claxton men bring home trophies, head to PGA tour

Like father like son. After placing first in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association golf tournament’s 13U division held in Waycross a few weeks ago, 13-year-old Parker Claxton is looking forward to traveling the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour with his father, professional golfer, Paul Claxton. Parker will also be preparing for summer …

Ashley Cheney, staff writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

