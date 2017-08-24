Claxton, Hagan elections ahead

ELECTIONS UPDATE: Four have qualified for three open District Two seats on Claxton City Council. Three have qualified for one open seat in District One. In Hagan, two have qualified for one seat in District Two, vacated by longtime councilwoman Mae Brown. See next week’s paper to see who has qualified in your district!

The candidates who receive the most votes in each district on election day, November 7, will win the seats. Leading up to the election, The Claxton Enterprise will pose the same five questions to each candidate and publish their answers side by side.

What do you want to know about the platforms or positions of the candidates running for office in your district? Tell us and we’ll try to work your questions into the candidate interviews! Email your questions to Sarah Gove, editor@claxtonenterprise.com, or give us a call at 912-739-2132.

Qualifying closed on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Only the current incumbents qualified in Bellville and Daisy so no city elections will need to be held.

Comments

comments