Claxton Election Interviews

Four citizens are running for three open Claxton City Council seats in District Two. Only one incumbent, Dean Cameron, is seeking reelection. Mel Kelly and Jeff Rogers did not requalify. Claxton residents Scott Lynn, Lisa Perry and Marvin Welch are running instead.

Six questions were posed to all the candidates. Their responses to the first three questions are printed on Page 7 of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise (October 11). Their responses to the last three question will be published in next week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise.

Early voting opens October 16. Election Day is November 7.

• • •

Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

