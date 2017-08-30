Claxton drafts package sales regs.

By way of resolution, Claxton City Council authorized City Attorney Bill Callaway to draft rules and regulations for the issuing of licenses for package sales, specifically the sale of liquor and distilled spirits, at a council meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

Councilman Larry Anderson moved to do so and Councilman Mel Kelly seconded the motion which was unanimously approved. All council members were present.

Mayor Terry Branch says the council will discuss liquor pouring licenses at a later date. Last year, the council approved an alcohol ordinance amendment to issue beer and wine pouring licenses for on-premises consumption.

Evans County citizens voted by referendum to be “wet” in August 1971, reversing a December 1951 decision to prohibit the legal sale of alcoholic beverages. Claxton voters were instrumental in the approval of the 1971 referendum. Of the 966 ballots cast in the Claxton precinct, there were 542 ‘yes’ votes to 424 opposing the change.

With six precincts in the county that year, only Bellville and Undine voters cast a majority of ballots against the legalization of alcohol sales. Countywide, the ‘yes’ votes totaled 914 and the ‘no’ votes were 739.

Following the referendum approval, the Evans Board of Commissioners began accepting license applications in October 1971. Although county officials developed an ordinance to allow for package sales, the four towns – Claxton, Bellville, Daisy, and Hagan – opted not to draft ordinances to govern the sale of alcoholic beverages within their respective city limits.

Amidst much community opposition in January 1994, the Claxton Council narrowly adopted an ordinance approving the sale of beer and wine with a split 4-3 vote. A similar ordinance had failed in 1986.

In August 1995, the council amended the ordinance to also allow for the sale of beer and wine in local grocery stores. Previously, it had only been allowed at convenience stores or liquor stores.

Kelly pointed out last week that the council’s decision to move forward with package sales at this time was connected to ongoing discussions about the future expansion of city limits, and an effort to be business friendly. “If we did in the future potentially expand the city limits, then there are already some package shops in the county that would have to be taken into consideration if the city limits were moved,” Kelly said.

Hagan – Beer, wine, package sales

Hagan adopted an alcohol ordinance for the sale of beer and wine and on-premises consumption at eating establishments in 2000 and a liquor ordinance for package sales in 2013.

In May 2000, the council narrowly approved the sale of beer and wine by a 3-2 vote. Hagan City Council members had debated the matter since February and it passed as a result of Councilwoman Mae Brown’s change of vote – she had voted against the ordinance in March.

At the request of a business owner who wished to open two new businesses in town, Hagan Market and Hagan Liquor, the council approved a liquor ordinance in 2013.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

and

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

mpeace@claxtonenterprise.com

