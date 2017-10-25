Claxton Dist. One Candidate Interviews

Two citizens are running for one open Claxton City Council seat in District One after incumbent, Robert Benjamin, dropped out of the race for medical reasons. Herbert Lewis and Joy Freeman are vying for the seat.

Early voting opened October 16 and will remain open through November 3 during normal business hours at city hall. Ballots cast on Election Day, November 7, will be at the Veterans Community Center. The polls will open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Joy Freeman is a Claxton native. She works for Viracon in Bulloch County.

Herbert Lewis grew up in Claxton and returned to the area about a year ago from his last federal job in Huntsville. Lewis worked 23 years with the Dept. of Defense after a 24-year career in the Air Force. Lewis is married to Deloris Lewis.

Claxton Enterprise Editor Sarah Gove posed six questions to each candidate. Check out their take on the issues in this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise!

