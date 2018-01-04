Claxton council members sworn in

Friday, Dec. 29, brought a changing of the guard for the City of Claxton as three new council members and one incumbent were sworn into office, effective January 1. Three outgoing councilmen were also recognized for their service.

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch swore in City Councilman Dean Cameron to serve another term alongside new council members Lisa Perry, Joy Freeman and Scott Lynn. Cameron, Perry and Lynn represent District Two while Freeman serves for District One.

