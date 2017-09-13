Claxton Council conducts first reading of proposed package sales ordinance

Claxton Attorney Bill Callaway presented the first reading of a package sales ordinance at the Claxton City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. A second reading will be conducted before the city council votes to adopt the ordinance.

According to the drafted ordinance, licenses would be purchased and renewed annually by businesses selling distilled spirits. The fee for a retail package license is set at $2,000, with an application fee of $100. Both are non-refundable and will not be prorated.

Ashley Cheney, staff writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

