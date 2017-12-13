Claxton advertises for new police chief

Council, city consultant disagree over minimal requirements for the job

Claxton is advertising for a new police chief following longtime Chief Edward Oglesbee’s retirement announcement last month, but the city council and City Consultant Carter Crawford have disagreed over minimal requirements for the position. Council members want the requirements to be inclusive of all current police officers while Crawford’s proposed job description required more supervisory experience than most Claxton officers have.

Mayor Terry Branch called a meeting last week to discuss the job announcement after council members expressed their dislike for a description Crawford had posted to the Georgia Local Government Access Marketplace (www.glga.org) the week of Thanksgiving.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

