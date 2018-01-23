Clara Bernice Walker Hatfield, age 55, of Claxton, died Sunday, Jan. 21, in the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Vernon and Clara Willis Walker of Claxton. She was born and raised in Savannah, lived in Houston, Texas for nine years, and moved to Claxton in 1990. She worked with Pride Pool Company in Claxton for more than 22 years, and was store manager. She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Oasis Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Walker. Ms. Hatfield is survived by two children, Tabatha Cameron and husband Wesley of Claxton, and Gary Reaves and wife Maggie of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Dalton Cameron and Chase Cameron of Claxton, and Gage Reaves and Rylee Reaves of Houston; three brothers, Vern L. Walker and wife Marcia, Wayne Walker, and Dudley Walker and wife Debra, all of Houston; one sister, Wanda Dees and husband Buddy of Cedar Crossing; and several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Oasis Church of God with Bishop Gilbert Wommack officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Crossing Cemetery. Pallbearers were Aaron Walker, Jr., David NeSmith, Jason Ryals, David Beasley, Dusty Hutcheson and Brent Holcombe. Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons, Dalton Cameron, Chase Cameron, Gage Reaves and Rylee Reaves. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Oasis Church of God, P.O. Box 1416, Lyons Ga. 30436, or the Community Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia Ga. 30475. Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.

