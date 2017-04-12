City sewer system aging

Malfunctions result in EPD violations

Chris Quigley, engineer for the City of Claxton, informed council members and Mayor Terry Branch at a workshop last week that the city’s sewer system leaks badly and is in desperate need of repair. The system’s recent malfunctions have resulted in two violation notices from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

“We have an old sewer system that leaks like crazy,” Quigley said. “When it rains, the sewers all fill up and it goes flying down to the pond.”

Back in January when heavy rains came, the oxidation pond at the plant filled up. As a result, the sewer system backed up and overflowed a manhole on Johnson Lane. The manhole was the lowest one in the system, only three feet deep.

Quigley advised the council that since the overflow, plant operators have been spraying the fields at the maximum amount permitted by EPD, approximately ¼ inch per day.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

