City nixes admin. job, gives Branch extra duties

Consultant advises council to hire city administrator

In a 5-2 vote Monday night, Claxton City Council discontinued the position of city administrator, effective July 1, and remitted to Mayor Terry Branch all duties and responsibilities of the day-to-day oversight of city operations. Branch will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend in addition to his mayoral salary of $800/month.

“I enjoy serving the City of Claxton as mayor and have basically let the office become a full-time committment,” Branch said after the meeting. “I look forward to working in this expanded oversight roll and feel very comfortable with the staff in place that the city will run very efficiently.”

Councilman Risher Willard presented the motion effectively making Branch a “full time” mayor. Willard, Larry Anderson, Dean Cameron, Scott Lynn and Joy Freeman voted in favor of the action while council members Tina Hagan and Lisa Perry were opposed.

Willard’s motion included the adoption of an organizational chart reflective of the mayor’s new role (See organizational chart on Page 2).

“We really feel like we don’t need a city administrator?” Hagan asked prior to the vote. “As you see with all these proposals and estimates right here [referencing other meeting agenda items] there’s a lot of stuff coming down the line that’s going to have to take somebody … that really knows the business. I’m concerned about that.”

“I am convinced with our staff that we have right now that we can manage the city’s business. The beauty of it is, if it comes to be that we can’t, then we can always hire one (administrator) later, but I’m willing to try this for a fiscal year and let’s see how it goes,” Willard replied.

Perry was quiet at Monday night’s meeting, but afterwards explained her reason for voting against the measure. “It’s not that I’m opposed to a full-time mayor. I’m looking more towards the city administrator because I feel like we need somebody with the educational background, the business background, that basically understands how to implement the day-to-day operations, and follow through to make sure we get the results that we need,” she said. Perry is also concerned about government regulations.

In March, the council held a workshop to discuss the various options in regards to hiring (or not hiring) an administrator when City Consultant Carter Crawford’s contract is up in June. Willard and Perry requested that job descriptions for the duties to be handled by Branch and those to be handled by an outside operations manager be presented to the council prior to a decision being made.

But, Perry says the council never received those documents for review before Monday night’s vote. “That is one of my concerns. I’m not even sure what I’m putting somebody in place for because I don’t know what they are going to be doing,” she said.

(In regards to an outside operations manager, Branch proposed at the workshop last month that an existing city employee be promoted to oversee certain city departments, primarily those that operate outside of city hall.)

Branch also proposed that he receive a stipend of $1,000 per month for the additional duties. Willard’s motion Monday night reflected Branch’s suggestion, which raises a question as to the city’s ordinance regarding the mayor and/or council giving themselves a raise. The salaries of elected officials can only be adjusted at the beginning of a new term of office.

“It wouldn’t be a raise because you can’t really raise your pay,” Branch said yesterday. “We were conscious of that … Salaries are set during the term limits.”

“Our thought process was that you could do a supplement or stipend,” Branch continued.

Crawford advised the council last month that he would recommend the city hire another administrator, and last week, he mailed council members a memo detailing the reasons why Claxton needs a full-time administrator.

“The City has never had a professionally trained and experienced city administrator. As a result, the City is behind the norm,” Crawford’s memo states. “Professional managers/administrators will generally pay for their salaries and more through cost savings and additional revenues, and once a city abandons the city manager/administrator form of government and decides to reinstate it at a later date, it is hard to get qualified candidates to apply,” he continues. Crawford’s memo lists specific examples why an administrator is needed (See full list at right):

When asked by Enterprise Editor Sarah Gove if the problems Crawford identified are historical or ongoing issues, Crawford replied, “Those are still a problem and items that need to be addressed.”

Crawford did note that some of the financial issues are a result of the staff’s unfamiliarity with new software. “It’s not a user friendly software,” he added.

Crawford will work for Claxton through the budget planning and approval process for fiscal year 2019, and plans to conclude his consulting contract with the city in June. He’s considering taking another consulting job with the city of Port Wentworth, Ga.

Following longtime administrator Gayle Durrence’s retirement, the city council hired Crawford in November 2016 at $4,200 a month for his services. He began work on December 5, 2016, and with council’s approval, reduced his hours to three days per week in September 2017, but his contract rate remained unchanged.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

