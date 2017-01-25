City to extend gas line in Park

A proposal for the extension of a natural gas line to serve an industry’s plans to establish an agricultural-related facility in the Claxton-Evans Industrial Park was approved unanimously last week.

Meeting last Tuesday night, one day later than the Mayor and Council’s regularly scheduled session due to the MLK Holiday on Monday, council accepted a proposal from the city’s engineering firm for the installation of 5,000 ft. of gas main line to a site in the Industrial Park.

The site will become the location for the Red Sky Ag Industries, which markets onions and other agricultural products, currently operating from a facility across from Claxton Oil Company on the south side of Highway 280 East. Once completed, the new location in the Park is expected to add more than a dozen jobs.

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher – mpeace@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com of give us a call at 912-739-2132.

Comments

comments