City Elections: Qualifying opens August 21

Qualifying for city elections in Bellville, Claxton, Daisy and Hagan opens Monday morning, Aug. 21, and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Locals who wish to run for office in Claxton or Hagan can qualify at their respective city halls while qualifiers for Daisy and Bellville should do so at the Probate Court office located in the Courthouse Annex.

Seats up for election this year are as follows:

Bellville – Two council seats currently held by Bobby McCoy and Jody McCoy.

Claxton – Four council seats currently held by Dean Cameron (Dist. 2), Mel Kelly (Dist. 2), Jeff Rogers (Dist. 2) and Robert Benjamin (Dist. 1). Kelly and Rogers announced in June they will not seek reelection.

Daisy – In addition to the mayor’s seat, two council seats currently held by Becky Morgan and Scotty Rountree are up for election. Mayor Junior Brown confirmed Monday that after 16 years as mayor, he will not seek reelection for another term. Brown first joined Daisy City Council in 1991, fulfilling the unexpired term of Carson Sands.

Hagan – Council members for District Two, Gena Roberts and Tommy McBride, are up for election this term, after fulfilling the unexpired terms of Matt Blocker and John Womble when they vacated their seats in 2015 to run for mayor. The seat currently held by Mae Brown, longtime councilwoman for District One, is also up for election.

