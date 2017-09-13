City Council agrees to new hours at Bacon Ford

Claxton City Council voted to approve new hours of operation at Bacon Ford Park as posted on new signage by the Evans County Recreation Department a few months ago. The new hours are consistent with daylight savings time, with longer hours during the summer months. From March through October, hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from November to February, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“What the Recreation Department has asked is … during daylight hours, extend the time that they’re open until dark. That would be six months of the year, and out of six months out of the year stay at 6 o’clock. The police chief and I met with them last week,” Mayor Terry Branch reported.

Ashley Cheney, staff writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Comments

comments