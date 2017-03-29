City approves financial policies

Claxton had no written fiscal, purchasing or equipment replacement policies prior to council’s approval last week.

At a meeting on Monday, March 20, Claxton council members approved three new city policies – a fiscal policy, purchasing policy and an equipment retention and replacement policy. The new policies will take effect July 1, 2017, when the city’s new fiscal year commences.

Prior to the adoption of these policies, no such city policies existed. “This gives us a little better direction on how to handle different things before they come up,” said Mayor Terry Branch.

The adoption of new policies comes approximately a month after Carter Crawford, city consultant, provided the council with his 60-day observation report on city management and operations and recommended, among other things, the adoption of such policies. Crawford drafted the policies that were approved last week.

There was very little comment prior to the council’s unanimous adoption of the policies. Councilman Robert Benjamin abstained because he’d not had time to review the policy drafts prior to the meeting.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

