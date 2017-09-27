City adopts package sales ordinance

Claxton considers holding referendum for pouring license next year

With the second reading of a package sales ordinance for liquor and distilled spirits on Monday, Sept. 18, Claxton City Council unanimously approved the ordinance, effective immediately. Councilman Robert Benjamin was not present for the vote.

Business owners may obtain a license for the sale of distilled spirits for a fee of $2,000 per year and a $100 non-refundable application fee.

From Staff Reports

