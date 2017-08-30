Citizens to BOE: Survey, market property BEFORE rezoning

Locals voice opinions on old school properties

Following a public tax hearing Monday night at Claxton High School, the Board of Education held a public work session to gather community feedback on school facilities (particularly surplus properties), stakeholder engagement, budget and finance, and college and career readiness, but most locals gathered around the “facilities” table to voice their opinions regarding the fate of the old flat-top elementary school building and the two-story former middle school facing Hwy. 280.

The general consensus was that locals prefer the board go through the proper channels of surveying and appraising the property and marketing it for sale before requesting a specific zoning change for the property, whether that be for commercial or multi-residential use. And, residents preferred the board pursue restaurant developers for the property, rather than another housing complex.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

