Candidate forum set for April 23

Citizens can submit questions for the forum

A candidate forum for locally contested races will be held Monday, April 23, at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton and we need to hear from you! Questions posed to the candidates will be selected from those submitted by local voters.

Candidates invited to attend the forum include:

• Evans County Board of Commissioners, District Five: Vernon Owens and Wesley Jenkins.

• Evans County Board of Education Chairman: David Greene (incumbent) and Durell Lynn (retired school superintendent).

State Representative Bill Werkheiser and challenger Delvis Dutton have also been invited to participate in the forum. (Dutton held the seat prior to Werkheiser’s election when Dutton vacated the position to run for another office).

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. with a meet and greet followed by the forum at 6 p.m.

Uncontested candidates for Evans County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education seats will be invited to introduce themselves to their constituents, but will not field questions like those running for contested seats.

Citizens may submit questions to The Claxton Enterprise or the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce in person or via email to editor@claxtonenterprise.com or info@claxtonevanschamber.com.

All questions must be submitted by Friday, April 20.

