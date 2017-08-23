Don’t Pass: Citations can be issued on bus driver statement

With a new school year in full swing and school buses out on Evans County roads again, Transportation Director Tracy Beasley is reminding folks that it’s never a good idea to pass a school bus.

In fact, according to state law, the only time drivers don’t have to yield for a school bus with flashing lights and the STOP arm out is when driving the opposite direction of travel on a four-lane divided highway with a median separation. In that instance, only traffic behind the bus must stop.

But, traffic traveling both ways on a four-lane highway with no median separation, must stop. Traffic in both directions must always stop for a bus loading or unloading on two-lane roads, even roads with a center turning lane.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

