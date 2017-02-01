CHS shows the most CCRPI improvement

District score increases 3.1 points from 2015

At a meeting last month, Evans County School System administrators related 2015-2016 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores for each school and the district. Parents, teachers and members of the community gathered at Claxton High School to review the scores and ask questions.

Claxton Middle School is the highest performing school in the system with a total CCRPI score of 74.4. The high school came in second with a score of 72, but showed the most improvement over last year. Claxton Elementary’s total CCRPI score is 66.6.

Evans County School System’s total score for 2015-2016 is 69.8, an increase of 3.1 points over last year. Currently, the state average is 73.6.

Official comparison data for the 18 schools in this Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) district has not been published yet, but unofficial results show Claxton Middle School is one of the highest performing schools in the district, ranking second or third.

Claxton High School is fourth from the top this year, after ranking last for 2014-2015. “In five years, we’re going to be where we need to be,” said Dr. Marty Waters, school superintendent. CES falls somewhere in the middle of the RESA rankings.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor

editor@claxtonenterprise.com

For more on this story, subscribe today! Set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com or give us a call at 912.739.2132.

Comments

comments