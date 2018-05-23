CHS grad is Saturday

Melvin, Menger are top students

Claxton High School will hold graduation Saturday morning, May 26, at 9 a.m. at Bell Memorial Field. Valedictorian Kimberly Melvin and Salutatorian Emmaline Menger will address the student body. Principal Dr. Todd Veland will present a charge to the students.

The commencement ceremony will be a bittersweet affair. Along with the presentation of diplomas, the 2018 senior class will take a moment to remember fellow classmate, Gloria Lopez, who was killed their sophomore year in a car wreck.

