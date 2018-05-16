Christopher ‘Chris’ Alton Hodges, 47, passed away April 27, at his home surrounded by his family, after a two year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). Chris was born December 23, 1970 in Evans County, where he lived most of his life. Chris was a member of the Claxton Fire Dept. for 16 years. He was a softball coach and an umpire at the Evans County Rec. Dept. for many years. He was employed with Florida Rock and Tanklines as a chemical truck driver. Chris is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amanda ‘Mandy’ Hodges of Claxton; four daughters, Payton Hodges of Claxton, Paige Hodges of Collins, Meredith Cook of Claxton and Makayla Cook of Milledgeville; his mother, Fran Hodges; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Gina Hodges; one nephew, Caleb Hodges, all of Claxton; father and mother-in-law, Mickey and Faye Lanier; one brother-in-law, Scott Lanier, all of Metter; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, April 30, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral servicves will be held Tuesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at The Roc at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Brady and Rev. Eric Rentz officiating. Pallbearers will be Claxton Fire Department firefighters. Honorary pallbearers will be Evans County Fire Department firefighters, Claxton police officers, Hagan police officers and Evans County Sherriff’s officers. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Claxton Fire Department Fireman’s Fund, P.O. Box 829, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval St., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire, P.O. Box 1922, Savannah, Ga. 31402. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

