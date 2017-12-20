“Christmas dumpsters” to open Dec. 26-27

County will open Bill Hodges Road convenience site for extra holiday trash

Evans County will open the convenience site on Bill Hodges Road for two days, December 26-27, to accommodate extra trash locals might accumulate over the holidays and potentially curtail illegal dumping and litter.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and paid for from the county’s general fund.

Only household, bagged garbage can be disposed of at the site. Large items such as mattresses or furniture must still be taken to the county landfill.

