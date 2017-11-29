Christmas in Claxton, parade set for Saturday

• Downtown Event – 4 p.m.

• Tree lighting – 5:30 p.m.

• Parade – 6 p.m.

The route for Claxton’s Christmas Parade of Lights, set for this Saturday Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. will now travel down Hwy. 280 E. to Hwy. 301 S., turn right onto Railroad Street, left onto Newton Street and end at the Newton and Liberty St. intersection.

The route printed in last week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise, and detailed in the parade application packet, showed the parade traveling down Hwy 301 to Liberty and then right on Newton, not down Railroad Street.

Parade line-up will be at 5 p.m. on Clark St., between the Evans County Library and Board of Education. The parade will begin from there at 6 p.m. with John Mitchell serving as parade marshal. See Page 2 for a feature on Mitchell.

By Ashley Cheney, Staff Writer

