Child killed crossing Hwy. 301

Damian Montanez was a student at Claxton Elementary

Damian Isaiah Montanez, an eight-year-old student at Claxton Elementary School, was struck and killed by a large truck Friday evening, Oct. 27, while trying to cross Hwy. 301 N in front of La Casa. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held today at noon at St. Christopher Catholic Church.

Montanez was the son of Ana Maria Hernandez and Francisco Chavez. The Claxton Enterprise was unable to reach Montanez’s parents directly for a comment.

A GoFundMe account set up to assist the family with funeral expenses reads: “On October 27 our son was taken away from us. We lost our only son, but God gained an angel.” As of yesterday morning, $2,260 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.

CES Principal Myron Midgett reported Monday morning that school counselors were working with students and teachers who were close to Montanez. “It is always a difficult time for a school when these tragedies happen, but we will work through it,” he said.

Georgia State Patrol worked the scene of the wreck Friday night, but local law enforcement officers assisted with traffic control, detouring traffic on Hwy. 169 and FE Beasley Road. Sheriff Randall Tippins says traffic was heavy. His officers left the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Tippins says the truck was similar in size to a power company boom truck and was pulling a tractor on a trailer. The driver, not a local resident, attempted to avoid the child and ran off into a ditch at the main entrance into La Casa.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time. The official accident report was not completed by press time.

Another child had crossed the highway safely just prior to the accident.

