Charles William Hearn, Sr., 91, passed away January 12 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. He was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, the Bellville Lions Club, VFW, and was a charter member of Evans County Wildlife Club. He graduated from Claxton High School and the University of Georgia and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He Loved God, his country, family and the Georgia DAWGS.

Mr. Hearn was preceded in death by his parents, H.C. and Grace Hearn; and a brother, H.C. Hearn, Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Winselle M. Hearn of Claxton; three sons, Chuck (Elena) Hearn of Nashville, Tenn., Randy Hearn of Dublin, Ga., and Mitch (Rosie) Hearn of Murffeesboro, Tenn.; one daughter, Grace (Mark) Anners of Vidalia, Ga.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1-3 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church.

Burial will be private at Brewton Cemetery.

Those that prefer to make a donation, please send to: Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Rd., Vidalia, Ga. 30439.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

