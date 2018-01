Charles R. Nelson, 86, passed away following a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease, with his loving wife of 63 years Martha, and his family by his side Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 6, from 12 – 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson.org Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments

comments